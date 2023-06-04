KeyCorp Comments on Nordstrom, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:JWN)

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Nordstrom in a report issued on Wednesday, May 31st. KeyCorp analyst N. Zatzkin now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.28. The consensus estimate for Nordstrom’s current full-year earnings is $1.94 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Nordstrom’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

JWN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.69.

Shares of NYSE:JWN opened at $17.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.77. Nordstrom has a 52 week low of $14.02 and a 52 week high of $27.72. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.09, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.22.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.19. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 46.05% and a net margin of 0.13%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JWN. El Puerto de Liverpool S.A.B. de C.V. bought a new position in Nordstrom in the fourth quarter worth about $254,286,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Nordstrom by 119.2% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,933,201 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $79,622,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,248 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nordstrom in the third quarter worth approximately $28,921,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 240.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,988,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Nordstrom by 5,447.3% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,220,516 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,514 shares during the period. 66.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 690.91%.

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment consists of a selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

