KickToken (KICK) Price Hits $0.0099 on Major Exchanges

KickToken (KICK) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. One KickToken token can now be bought for $0.0099 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, KickToken has traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar. KickToken has a market capitalization of $1.21 million and $1.76 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get KickToken alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00006401 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00026660 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00019531 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00015444 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001084 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,387.74 or 0.99967800 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000095 BTC.

KickToken Profile

KickToken (CRYPTO:KICK) is a token. It was first traded on July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 121,943,542 tokens. The official website for KickToken is kickex.com. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @kickexcom. The official message board for KickToken is medium.com/@kickecosystem. The Reddit community for KickToken is https://reddit.com/r/kickico_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

KickToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken (KICK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. KickToken has a current supply of 121,943,542.0839699. The last known price of KickToken is 0.0099142 USD and is up 4.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $276.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kickex.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KickToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KickToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KickToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KickToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.