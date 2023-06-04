Lake Street Capital Cuts BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Price Target to $1.50

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Lake Street Capital to $1.50 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on BIOLASE in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a speculative buy rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of BIOLASE in a report on Wednesday, March 29th.
BIOLASE Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:BIOL opened at $0.09 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.22 and its 200 day moving average is $0.49. BIOLASE has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $5.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.75.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BIOLASE
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of BIOLASE by 128.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,059 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 24,211 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BIOLASE in the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of BIOLASE by 4.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 436,076 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 18,682 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of BIOLASE by 62.3% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 105,318 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 40,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BIOLASE by 5,795.5% in the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,723,481 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677,285 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.68% of the company’s stock.
BIOLASE Company Profile
BIOLASE, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing and sale of laser systems in dentistry and medicine. It operates through the Waterlase (all-tissue) systems, and Diode (soft-tissue) systems products. The Waterlase systems use a patented combination of water and laser energy to perform procedures using drills, scalpels, and other traditional dental instruments for cutting soft and hard tissue.
