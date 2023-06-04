Lake Street Capital Cuts BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Price Target to $1.50

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Lake Street Capital to $1.50 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on BIOLASE in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a speculative buy rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of BIOLASE in a report on Wednesday, March 29th.

BIOLASE Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BIOL opened at $0.09 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.22 and its 200 day moving average is $0.49. BIOLASE has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $5.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BIOLASE

BIOLASE ( NASDAQ:BIOL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The medical technology company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.05 million for the quarter. BIOLASE had a negative net margin of 60.92% and a negative return on equity of 244.91%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of BIOLASE by 128.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,059 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 24,211 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BIOLASE in the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of BIOLASE by 4.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 436,076 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 18,682 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of BIOLASE by 62.3% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 105,318 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 40,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BIOLASE by 5,795.5% in the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,723,481 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677,285 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.68% of the company’s stock.

BIOLASE Company Profile

BIOLASE, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing and sale of laser systems in dentistry and medicine. It operates through the Waterlase (all-tissue) systems, and Diode (soft-tissue) systems products. The Waterlase systems use a patented combination of water and laser energy to perform procedures using drills, scalpels, and other traditional dental instruments for cutting soft and hard tissue.

