Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Shares Bought by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $4,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LAMR. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Lamar Advertising by 186.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,418,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,834,000 after buying an additional 923,689 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,190,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,853,000 after purchasing an additional 582,441 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 2,099.1% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 308,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,435,000 after purchasing an additional 294,317 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the fourth quarter valued at $18,801,000. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,371,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,464,000 after purchasing an additional 158,747 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lamar Advertising in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Lamar Advertising Stock Performance

Shares of LAMR stock traded up $2.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $93.63. The stock had a trading volume of 413,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,012. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Lamar Advertising has a twelve month low of $81.10 and a twelve month high of $111.49.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $471.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.51 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 34.70% and a net margin of 20.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Lamar Advertising Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is 120.48%.

Insider Transactions at Lamar Advertising

In related news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.63, for a total transaction of $573,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,912,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 14.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Lamar Advertising

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rents advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

