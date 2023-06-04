Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Sunday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.13-$0.08 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.56 billion-$1.62 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.59 billion. Lands’ End also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to -$0.14–$0.06 EPS.
Lands’ End Price Performance
LE traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.04. The stock had a trading volume of 415,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,192. The company has a market cap of $293.44 million, a P/E ratio of -25.11 and a beta of 2.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.05 and a 200 day moving average of $8.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.87. Lands’ End has a 1 year low of $6.20 and a 1 year high of $18.15.
Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $309.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.40 million. Lands’ End had a negative return on equity of 3.05% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lands’ End will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Lands’ End by 533.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 107.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Lands’ End during the first quarter valued at $98,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 56.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 807.5% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 7,195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.42% of the company’s stock.
About Lands’ End
Lands’ End, Inc operates as a digital retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. It operates through the following segments: US eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail. The company was founded by Gary C.
