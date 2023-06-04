Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Sunday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.13-$0.08 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.56 billion-$1.62 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.59 billion. Lands’ End also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to -$0.14–$0.06 EPS.

Lands’ End Price Performance

LE traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.04. The stock had a trading volume of 415,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,192. The company has a market cap of $293.44 million, a P/E ratio of -25.11 and a beta of 2.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.05 and a 200 day moving average of $8.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.87. Lands’ End has a 1 year low of $6.20 and a 1 year high of $18.15.

Get Lands' End alerts:

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $309.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.40 million. Lands’ End had a negative return on equity of 3.05% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lands’ End will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lands’ End

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lands’ End in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Lands’ End by 533.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 107.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Lands’ End during the first quarter valued at $98,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 56.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 807.5% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 7,195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.42% of the company’s stock.

About Lands’ End

(Get Rating)

Lands’ End, Inc operates as a digital retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. It operates through the following segments: US eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail. The company was founded by Gary C.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lands' End Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lands' End and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.