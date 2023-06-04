Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a sell rating and a $105.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on LEN. Barclays increased their target price on Lennar from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a report on Thursday, March 16th. UBS Group increased their target price on Lennar from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on Lennar from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lennar in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lennar currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $106.47.

Lennar Stock Performance

NYSE LEN opened at $112.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.82, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.18. Lennar has a 12-month low of $62.54 and a 12-month high of $116.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.44.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 21.18% and a net margin of 13.86%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lennar will post 9.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.30%.

Insider Activity at Lennar

In other news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 9,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total transaction of $958,253.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 9.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lennar

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 3.5% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,067,185 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $322,392,000 after acquiring an additional 102,601 shares in the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lennar by 3.2% in the first quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,057,384 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $321,362,000 after buying an additional 94,694 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Lennar by 111.4% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,467,501 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $259,359,000 after buying an additional 1,300,163 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Lennar by 551.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,824,684 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $191,793,000 after buying an additional 1,544,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Lennar by 3.1% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,441,742 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $148,802,000 after buying an additional 43,237 shares during the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lennar

Lennar Corp. engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

