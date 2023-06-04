Lisk 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $2.23 Million (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. Over the last week, Lisk has traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Lisk coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.85 or 0.00003118 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lisk has a market capitalization of $120.23 million and $2.23 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00009494 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000302 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003386 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003371 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 27.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003428 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001104 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003063 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000989 BTC.

Lisk Profile

Lisk (CRYPTO:LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 141,752,262 coins. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official message board is lisk.com/blog. The official website for Lisk is lisk.com.

Lisk Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

