Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Stock Position Trimmed by Mirova

Mirova decreased its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,518 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,292 shares during the period. Mirova’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $2,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LULU. Allstate Corp increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 3,991 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,734 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.1% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 595 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,811 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,104,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,860 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Lululemon Athletica

In related news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 17,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.00, for a total transaction of $6,278,166.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,539,324. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lululemon Athletica Trading Up 11.3 %

Several research firms recently weighed in on LULU. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $368.00 to $413.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $465.00 to $471.00 in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $412.22.

LULU stock traded up $37.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $365.44. The company had a trading volume of 9,317,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,622,573. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $365.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $337.35. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $258.79 and a fifty-two week high of $389.06. The company has a market cap of $46.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.40.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.31. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 46.08%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the business of designing, distributing, and retailing technical athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer, and Other. The company was founded by Dennis James Wilson in 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

