Macy’s (NYSE:M) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Sunday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.70-$3.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.69. The company issued revenue guidance of $22.80 billion-$23.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $24.00 billion.

M stock opened at $15.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.75. Macy’s has a 12-month low of $12.80 and a 12-month high of $25.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 4.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.81.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. Macy’s had a return on equity of 28.86% and a net margin of 4.31%. The company had revenue of $4.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Macy’s will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Macy’s’s payout ratio is 17.51%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on M. Gordon Haskett raised Macy’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Macy’s from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Macy’s from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price target on Macy’s from $21.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Macy’s in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Macy’s presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.45.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Macy’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Macy’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Macy’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Macy’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

