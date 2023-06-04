Macy’s (NYSE:M) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.70-3.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $22.8-23.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $24.01 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Macy’s in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Macy’s from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Macy’s in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Gordon Haskett raised Macy’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Macy’s from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.45.

Macy’s Trading Up 12.1 %

Shares of M stock opened at $15.42 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.75. Macy’s has a 1-year low of $12.80 and a 1-year high of $25.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 4.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Macy’s Cuts Dividend

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 28.86% and a net margin of 4.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Macy’s will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.51%.

Institutional Trading of Macy’s

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 196.2% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,453,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287,287 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Macy’s by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,106,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,184,000 after buying an additional 2,155,936 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 126.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,796,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118,174 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,550,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642,941 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Macy’s by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,525,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,540,000 after buying an additional 1,415,681 shares during the period. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Macy’s

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

