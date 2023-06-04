Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) Research Coverage Started at Macquarie

Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research report on Friday, May 26th. They set an equal weight rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. They set a buy rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research report on Friday, May 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Trading Up 9.5 %

MSGE opened at $40.09 on Thursday. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a 12 month low of $28.09 and a 12 month high of $40.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.84 and a 200 day moving average of $47.76.

Insider Activity at Madison Square Garden Entertainment

Madison Square Garden Entertainment ( NYSE:MSGE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $1.72. The company had revenue of $201.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.10 million. On average, analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Entertainment will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Isiah Thomas III sold 931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total value of $54,444.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 24.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Madison Square Garden Entertainment

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSGE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 57.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,305,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,721,000 after buying an additional 474,125 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 6,692,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,963,000 after buying an additional 418,653 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the first quarter worth approximately $18,770,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $11,369,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 4,079.0% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 239,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,157,000 after purchasing an additional 233,933 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.28% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

