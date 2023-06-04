ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group started coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $77.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MAN. StockNews.com raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Argus lowered shares of ManpowerGroup from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ManpowerGroup currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $79.70.

NYSE:MAN opened at $74.90 on Wednesday. ManpowerGroup has a 1-year low of $64.00 and a 1-year high of $92.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.33 and a 200 day moving average of $81.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $1.47 dividend. This is a positive change from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.36. This represents a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.73%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 73.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 502 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.27% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Corporate. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

