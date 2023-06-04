Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Bought by Wealth Alliance

Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,553 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,259,535 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $21,967,977,000 after buying an additional 568,155 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,865,057 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,629,190,000 after buying an additional 138,753 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,306,214 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,660,950,000 after buying an additional 208,671 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,345,179 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,858,679,000 after buying an additional 40,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mastercard by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,337,588 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,550,168,000 after purchasing an additional 71,113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Trading Up 0.8 %

MA stock traded up $2.85 on Friday, hitting $373.73. 2,501,459 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,990,391. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $276.87 and a twelve month high of $392.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $372.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $363.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.11.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 169.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total transaction of $10,267,392.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,703,600.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total transaction of $48,600,204.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,437,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,796,911,359.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total transaction of $10,267,392.33. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,263 shares in the company, valued at $14,703,600.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 542,079 shares of company stock valued at $207,174,711. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on MA shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $472.00 to $476.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $392.00 to $404.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $414.00 to $442.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $417.27.

Mastercard Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

