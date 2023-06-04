MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 62.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.18% of MercadoLibre worth $77,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,125,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,183,474,000 after acquiring an additional 342,065 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre during the third quarter worth $121,601,000. Axiom Investors LLC DE boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 275.7% during the third quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 125,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,946,000 after purchasing an additional 92,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the third quarter valued at $74,840,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

MELI stock opened at $1,270.67 on Friday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $600.68 and a 1 year high of $1,365.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,273.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,123.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $63.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.59.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.93. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 34.92% and a net margin of 5.46%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. MercadoLibre’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 16.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MercadoLibre news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,256.00, for a total transaction of $188,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,620.00 to $1,770.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Barclays upped their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,525.00 to $1,575.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. BTIG Research upped their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,100.00 to $1,460.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,480.50.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.

