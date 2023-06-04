Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT) vs. Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) Critical Contrast

Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT – Get Rating) and Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.7% of Meta Materials shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.5% of Sequans Communications shares are held by institutional investors. 10.3% of Meta Materials shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.4% of Sequans Communications shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Meta Materials alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Meta Materials and Sequans Communications, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Meta Materials 0 0 2 0 3.00 Sequans Communications 0 0 2 0 3.00

Risk & Volatility

Meta Materials presently has a consensus target price of $3.75, suggesting a potential upside of 1,685.71%. Sequans Communications has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 123.61%. Given Meta Materials’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Meta Materials is more favorable than Sequans Communications.

Meta Materials has a beta of 2.11, suggesting that its stock price is 111% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sequans Communications has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Meta Materials and Sequans Communications’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Meta Materials $10.20 million 9.62 -$79.10 million ($0.23) -0.91 Sequans Communications $60.55 million 1.77 -$9.01 million ($0.33) -6.78

Sequans Communications has higher revenue and earnings than Meta Materials. Sequans Communications is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Meta Materials, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Meta Materials and Sequans Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Meta Materials -918.47% -21.21% -18.31% Sequans Communications -27.44% -437.01% -13.50%

Summary

Meta Materials beats Sequans Communications on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Meta Materials

(Get Rating)

Meta Materials, Inc. engages in the manufacture and development of functional materials. It also provides nano-optic metamaterial technology for anti-counterfeiting security features. The company was founded by George Palikaras, Themos Kallos, and Nadine Geddes on October 30, 2007 and is headquartered in Dartmouth, Canada.

About Sequans Communications

(Get Rating)

Sequans Communications SA engages in the design, development, and supply of cellular semiconductor solutions for the broadband and Internet of Things (IoT) markets. The firm offers 5G and 4G chips and modules for non-smartphone devices. Its products and solutions include chips, modules, development kits, and custom technology solutions. The company was founded by Georges Karam and Bertrand Debray in September 2003 and is headquartered in Colombes, France.

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.