Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Position Lowered by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC decreased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,231,743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 257,579 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.22% of Microchip Technology worth $86,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MCHP. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology stock opened at $77.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $42.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.57. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1 year low of $54.33 and a 1 year high of $87.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a $0.383 dividend. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 38.15%.

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $193,450.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,506,553.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Microchip Technology in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.11.

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

