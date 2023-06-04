Midas (MIDAS) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $3.54 Million

Midas (MIDAS) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. One Midas token can currently be purchased for $1.36 or 0.00005018 BTC on exchanges. Midas has a market cap of $3.54 million and approximately $81.20 worth of Midas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Midas has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Midas

MIDAS is a token. Midas’ total supply is 2,840,494 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,607,171 tokens. The official message board for Midas is blog.midas.investments. Midas’ official website is midas.investments. Midas’ official Twitter account is @midas_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Midas is https://reddit.com/r/midas_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Midas

According to CryptoCompare, “Midas (MIDAS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Midas has a current supply of 2,840,494 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Midas is 1.35967591 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://midas.investments/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Midas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Midas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Midas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

