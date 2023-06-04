Mirova Acquires 1,188 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Mirova grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,330 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific comprises 1.2% of Mirova’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Mirova’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $7,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. MAS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at $233,000. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth $569,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.7% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,144 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $12,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 10.1% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,745 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $221.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $191.00 to $184.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $203.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.41.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of UNP stock traded up $2.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $198.66. The stock had a trading volume of 2,522,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,019,509. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $183.69 and a one year high of $242.35. The firm has a market cap of $121.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 57.75%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.33 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.94%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

Featured Articles

