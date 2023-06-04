Mirova Acquires 2,379 Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Mirova raised its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,349 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,379 shares during the period. Mirova owned about 0.08% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $2,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 5.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,293,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,528,000 after buying an additional 220,417 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,200,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,944,000 after buying an additional 146,949 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 2.2% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,978,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,033,000 after buying an additional 41,839 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 124.2% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,032,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,545,000 after purchasing an additional 572,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 4.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 904,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,069,000 after purchasing an additional 35,889 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BFAM traded up $3.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $87.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,340,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,152. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.19 and a 12 month high of $94.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 74.35 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.09.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions ( NYSE:BFAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 3.28%. The company had revenue of $553.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Bright Horizons Family Solutions’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Lightfoot Sara Lawrence sold 2,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total transaction of $187,694.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,778.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total transaction of $421,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,487,649.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lightfoot Sara Lawrence sold 2,282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total value of $187,694.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,778.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,762 shares of company stock valued at $2,638,463 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BFAM shares. StockNews.com raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup downgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.50.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education, dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full-Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, Educational Advisory and Other Services. The Full-Service Center-Based Child Care segment consists of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

