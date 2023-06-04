Mirova Acquires 3,229 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Mirova increased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,229 shares during the period. Mirova’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PFE. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth about $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 100.0% during the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pfizer

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,811,594 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,428,245.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,811,594 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $38,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,480. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,813,594 shares of company stock worth $5,076,999. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Pfizer Trading Up 0.9 %

Several research analysts recently commented on PFE shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Monday, February 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.33.

PFE stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.36. The stock had a trading volume of 22,736,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,207,450. The firm has a market cap of $216.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.17 and a 1-year high of $54.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.74.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $18.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 31.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 32.28%.

About Pfizer

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Featured Articles

