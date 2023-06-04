Mirova Acquires 432 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Mirova increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,028 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the quarter. Mirova’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $3,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Avory & Company LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Avory & Company LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. grew its stake in Salesforce by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 1,547 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,604 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Future Fund LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Future Fund LLC now owns 1,912 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Salesforce stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $213.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,026,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,774,121. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.34 and a fifty-two week high of $225.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $208.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 560.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.74.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the CRM provider to buy up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 221 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total transaction of $41,539.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,625 shares in the company, valued at $305,435. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.99, for a total transaction of $231,237.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,795 shares in the company, valued at $17,906,107.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total value of $41,539.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,656 shares of company stock worth $7,150,149 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. JMP Securities upped their target price on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush increased their target price on Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Salesforce from $230.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday. Macquarie increased their target price on Salesforce from $218.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Salesforce from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.97.

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

