Mirova Boosts Stock Position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Mirova raised its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,533 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,626 shares during the period. NextEra Energy Partners makes up approximately 0.7% of Mirova’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Mirova owned 0.08% of NextEra Energy Partners worth $4,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NEP. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 69.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Peter H. Kind acquired 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.89 per share, with a total value of $99,557.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,340 shares in the company, valued at $1,839,822.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Partners Trading Up 1.7 %

NEP traded up $1.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.47. 687,652 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,009,172. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.69. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 1 year low of $51.58 and a 1 year high of $86.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.89.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.48). NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 2.38%. The company had revenue of $301.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.92 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.8425 per share. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently 89.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on NEP. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $87.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. TheStreet cut shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $83.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.92.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America and natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

