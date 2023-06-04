Mirova Buys 2,423 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Mirova raised its holdings in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,693 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares during the period. Mirova’s holdings in Splunk were worth $2,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Splunk in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Splunk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Splunk during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Splunk in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Splunk by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 545 shares of the software company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SPLK shares. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Splunk from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Splunk from $118.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Splunk from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Splunk from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Splunk from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Splunk currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.19.

Insider Activity at Splunk

Splunk Stock Down 0.1 %

In related news, Director Elisa Steele sold 3,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $320,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,520,505. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total value of $202,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 115,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,711,243.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Elisa Steele sold 3,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $320,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,520,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:SPLK traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $102.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,436,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,617,812. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.63 and its 200 day moving average is $91.66. Splunk Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.00 and a 52 week high of $116.84.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The software company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $1.41. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of cloud software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for Information Technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries.

