Mirova Grows Stake in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Mirova raised its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) by 53.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,076 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Mirova owned about 0.06% of Bloom Energy worth $2,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 12.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,259,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842,320 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 8.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,925,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,298,000 after buying an additional 1,699,072 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 311.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,169,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641,938 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Bloom Energy by 158.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,785,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,687,000 after buying an additional 1,094,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Bloom Energy by 24.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,770,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,211,000 after buying an additional 734,694 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on BE. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Bloom Energy from $22.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.91.

Bloom Energy Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Bloom Energy

Shares of BE traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.42. The company had a trading volume of 5,816,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,531,798. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.82. Bloom Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $12.33 and a 12-month high of $31.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.24 and a beta of 2.86.

In other news, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 6,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $117,278.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 459,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,295,910.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Bloom Energy news, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 6,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $117,278.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 459,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,295,910.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 177,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total transaction of $3,210,815.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 662,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,971,468.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 248,564 shares of company stock worth $4,223,800. Insiders own 8.81% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of a solid oxide fuel-cell based power generation platform. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.