Mirova Grows Stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Mirova raised its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,317 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Mirova’s holdings in Workday were worth $2,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Workday by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 35,977 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,018,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Workday by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,971,772 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $664,598,000 after acquiring an additional 725,609 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Workday by 1,072.4% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 83,664 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,999,000 after acquiring an additional 76,528 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Workday by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 366,462 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,320,000 after acquiring an additional 24,591 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Workday by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,185,554 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $365,157,000 after acquiring an additional 86,299 shares during the period. 66.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Workday news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.44, for a total value of $50,923.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,849,294.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.34, for a total transaction of $916,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $916,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.44, for a total value of $50,923.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 129,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,849,294.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,469 shares of company stock worth $8,469,440. 21.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Workday Stock Down 0.8 %

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WDAY. BNP Paribas raised Workday from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Workday from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on Workday from $216.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Workday from $203.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Workday from $205.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.44.

Shares of WDAY stock traded down $1.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $213.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,036,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,523,457. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.72 and a 12-month high of $218.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -207.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $192.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The software maker reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.19. Workday had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 4.09%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workday Profile

(Get Rating)

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

Further Reading

