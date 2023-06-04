Mirova Has $3.82 Million Position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Mirova increased its position in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) by 34.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 309,149 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,610 shares during the period. Mirova owned approximately 0.05% of Plug Power worth $3,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Plug Power during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its holdings in Plug Power by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 2,316 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Plug Power by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,316 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Plug Power in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Plug Power in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 52.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PLUG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut Plug Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Plug Power from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Plug Power from $10.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Plug Power from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Plug Power from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Plug Power currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.34.

Plug Power Stock Performance

Shares of PLUG stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,070,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,077,476. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.02 and a 200-day moving average of $12.55. Plug Power Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.39 and a 52 week high of $31.56.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.08). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 100.41% and a negative return on equity of 18.72%. The business had revenue of $210.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Plug Power Profile

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

