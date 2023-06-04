Mirova Has $4.07 Million Position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Mirova raised its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) by 69.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 140,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,348 shares during the period. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital accounts for approximately 0.6% of Mirova’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Mirova owned approximately 0.16% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital worth $4,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,075,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $241,714,000 after acquiring an additional 43,499 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,014,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,357,000 after acquiring an additional 532,396 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 2.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,759,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,667,000 after acquiring an additional 40,647 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 4.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,653,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,413,000 after acquiring an additional 69,148 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,606,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,546,000 after acquiring an additional 85,058 shares during the period. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HASI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.29.

In other news, EVP Susan D. Nickey acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.91 per share, with a total value of $47,820.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 58,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,392,637.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Susan D. Nickey bought 2,000 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.91 per share, with a total value of $47,820.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,392,637.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Marc T. Pangburn purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.12 per share, with a total value of $72,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,164,778.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders bought 7,087 shares of company stock valued at $170,101. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:HASI traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.87. 1,036,112 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,433,527. The company has a quick ratio of 18.35, a current ratio of 18.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.90. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $21.56 and a one year high of $46.24. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 118.43, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 752.42%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in the business of investing in climate solutions and the provision of capital to assets developed by companies in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets. It focuses on generating attractive returns from a diversified portfolio of project company investments with long-term, predictable cash flows from proven technologies that reduce carbon emissions or increase resilience to climate change.

