Mirova Increases Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Mirova grew its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 311.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 57,149 shares during the quarter. Mirova’s holdings in CSX were worth $2,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CSX. Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,749,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in CSX by 395.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,208,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $195,059,000 after acquiring an additional 4,158,204 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in CSX by 104.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,626,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $248,177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,390,853 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in CSX by 183.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,808,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $128,089,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CSX by 2,349.1% in the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,947,218 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,826,878 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on CSX from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com upgraded CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on CSX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.92.

NASDAQ:CSX traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.92. 10,738,141 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,388,712. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.04. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $25.80 and a 52 week high of $34.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.22.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. CSX had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 28.35%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. CSX’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.67%.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

