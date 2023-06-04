Mirova Purchases 1,921 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Mirova lifted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares during the quarter. Estée Lauder Companies comprises 0.8% of Mirova’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Mirova’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $5,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,112,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,910,442,000 after acquiring an additional 191,335 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,889,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,135,176,000 after acquiring an additional 94,600 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,417,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,675,000 after acquiring an additional 289,510 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,052,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,215,000 after purchasing an additional 94,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 2,803,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,807,000 after purchasing an additional 220,000 shares during the last quarter. 55.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 9,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total transaction of $1,973,306.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,280,629.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

EL traded up $5.40 on Friday, hitting $188.29. 2,499,219 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,321,959. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $223.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $239.60. The stock has a market cap of $67.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.56, a P/E/G ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $182.02 and a fifty-two week high of $284.45.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 23.99%. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 87.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EL shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. TD Cowen started coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $215.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $295.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.38.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Featured Articles

