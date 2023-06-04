Mirova Purchases 740 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Mirova raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,333 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 0.7% of Mirova’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Mirova’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 224,570,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,351,991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197,165 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 161,904,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,440,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811,085 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 431.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,542,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,400 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 139.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,718,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,517,000 after buying an additional 1,000,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 109.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,855,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,310,000 after buying an additional 970,614 shares during the last quarter. 62.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded up $2.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $146.52. 6,124,403 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,822,092. The company has a market capitalization of $345.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $122.18 and a 52-week high of $158.11.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $20.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.32 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 17.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st were issued a $0.9407 dividend. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.51%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 25,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total value of $3,919,635.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,210,611.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total value of $4,836,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,562,484.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 25,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total transaction of $3,919,635.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,210,611.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 95,093 shares of company stock valued at $14,821,930. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.50.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

