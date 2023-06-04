Mizuho Cuts Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Price Target to $49.00

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Mizuho from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SEE. Morgan Stanley lowered Sealed Air from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on Sealed Air from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. UBS Group upgraded Sealed Air from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Sealed Air from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Sealed Air from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.64.

NYSE SEE opened at $39.72 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.29. Sealed Air has a one year low of $37.34 and a one year high of $64.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.39, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 196.19% and a net margin of 7.25%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. Research analysts expect that Sealed Air will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.88%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEE. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sealed Air by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 7,609 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Sealed Air by 142.8% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 14,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 8,644 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Sealed Air by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sealed Air during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in Sealed Air by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 128,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,920,000 after buying an additional 51,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment services perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

