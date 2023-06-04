MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.43-0.46 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $388-392 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $360.76 million. MongoDB also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.42-1.56 EPS.

MongoDB Stock Performance

Shares of MDB stock opened at $376.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.35 billion, a PE ratio of -80.58 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $247.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.92. MongoDB has a 52-week low of $135.15 and a 52-week high of $397.98.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $368.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.77 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 23.58% and a negative return on equity of 44.73%. MongoDB’s revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.15) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MongoDB will post -4.04 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity

Several research firms have issued reports on MDB. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on MongoDB from $270.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of MongoDB from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on MongoDB from $363.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on MongoDB from $305.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on MongoDB in a report on Friday, February 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $282.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $322.17.

In other news, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,175 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.33, for a total value of $268,287.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,154,750.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.34, for a total transaction of $138,145.70. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,042,988.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.33, for a total value of $268,287.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,437 shares in the company, valued at $2,154,750.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,013 shares of company stock valued at $18,896,567 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MongoDB

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 287.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB in the 1st quarter worth $200,000. 84.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

Further Reading

