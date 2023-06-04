Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1) Insider Buys £1,877.20 in Stock

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1 – Get Rating) insider Nathan James McLean Imlach acquired 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 722 ($8.92) per share, with a total value of £1,877.20 ($2,319.82).
Nathan James McLean Imlach also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, April 28th, Nathan James McLean Imlach acquired 238 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 790 ($9.76) per share, with a total value of £1,880.20 ($2,323.53).
- On Friday, March 31st, Nathan James McLean Imlach acquired 271 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 694 ($8.58) per share, with a total value of £1,880.74 ($2,324.20).
Mortgage Advice Bureau Stock Up 3.4 %
MAB1 opened at GBX 736 ($9.10) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.27. Mortgage Advice Bureau has a 1-year low of GBX 406.64 ($5.03) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,125 ($13.90). The company has a market capitalization of £420.48 million, a PE ratio of 3,345.45, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 746.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 645.45.
About Mortgage Advice Bureau
Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. The company provides advice on approximately 16,000 residential and buy-to-let mortgage products through mortgage intermediaries. It also offers advice on protection and general insurance products.
