NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

NantHealth Stock Performance

Shares of NH stock opened at $0.98 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.27. The company has a market cap of $7.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.82. NantHealth has a 12 month low of $1.24 and a 12 month high of $9.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NantHealth

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in NantHealth in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in NantHealth in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in NantHealth in the second quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in NantHealth in the first quarter valued at $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

About NantHealth

NantHealth, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise solutions that help businesses transform complex data into actionable insights. It is also involved in marketing solutions as a comprehensive integrated solution that includes clinical decision support, payer engagement solutions, data analysis, and network monitoring and management.

