Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) Receives $17.30 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.30.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NAVI shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Navient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Navient from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Navient from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. 888 restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Navient in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Navient from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th.

Institutional Trading of Navient

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sherborne Investors Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Navient in the fourth quarter worth approximately $484,452,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Navient by 22.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,641,958 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,019,000 after buying an additional 491,644 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Navient by 112.2% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 904,972 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,294,000 after buying an additional 478,474 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Navient by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,891,365 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,113,000 after buying an additional 467,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Navient by 914.6% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 311,407 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,979,000 after acquiring an additional 280,714 shares during the last quarter. 70.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Navient Stock Up 4.1 %

NASDAQ:NAVI opened at $16.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.40, a current ratio of 10.99 and a quick ratio of 10.99. Navient has a 1-year low of $12.45 and a 1-year high of $19.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.67 and a 200 day moving average of $16.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.52.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.68 million. Navient had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 16.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Navient will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Navient Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.73%.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

