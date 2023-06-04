Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) is Ossiam’s 3rd Largest Position

Ossiam lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 46.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 525,229 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 167,707 shares during the period. Netflix accounts for about 4.0% of Ossiam’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Ossiam’s holdings in Netflix were worth $154,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,630 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. GS Investments Inc. boosted its position in Netflix by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 120 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Netflix by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,180 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC increased its position in Netflix by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix Stock Down 0.7 %

Netflix stock traded down $2.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $400.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,902,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,702,200. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.28 and a 52-week high of $407.52. The company has a market cap of $178.02 billion, a PE ratio of 43.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $343.48 and its 200 day moving average is $327.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.05. Netflix had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The business had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.09, for a total value of $10,459,165.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 2,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.39, for a total transaction of $944,520.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.09, for a total transaction of $10,459,165.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,796 shares of company stock worth $22,305,805 in the last quarter. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $345.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Netflix from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Netflix from $291.00 to $331.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Netflix from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.72.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

