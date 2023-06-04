NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.

NeuroMetrix Price Performance

NASDAQ:NURO opened at $1.03 on Wednesday. NeuroMetrix has a 12-month low of $0.93 and a 12-month high of $4.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.08 million, a P/E ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 2.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.51.

Institutional Trading of NeuroMetrix

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in NeuroMetrix by 102.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 20,530 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 10,384 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in NeuroMetrix by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,854 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 8,654 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in NeuroMetrix by 11.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 350,029 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 34,892 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NeuroMetrix by 44.3% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,699 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 10,652 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NeuroMetrix in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.34% of the company’s stock.

About NeuroMetrix

NeuroMetrix, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of diagnostic and therapeutic neurostimulation-based medical devices. Its products include DPNCheck, Quell, and ADVANCE system. It also focuses on the sale of medical equipment and consumables. The company was founded by Shai N. Gozani in June 1996 and is headquartered in Woburn, MA.

