Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG) Shares Purchased by Heritage Wealth Management LLC

Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) by 148.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,337 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,164 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Northern Oil and Gas were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NOG. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 256.9% in the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 1,349.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. 96.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Performance

Shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock opened at $31.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.97. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.45 and a 52 week high of $39.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.99.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

Northern Oil and Gas ( NYSE:NOG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $582.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.37 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 60.39% and a return on equity of 86.66%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 28th. This is a positive change from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Friday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $43.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $50.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $44.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.20.

Northern Oil and Gas Profile

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

