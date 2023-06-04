Northwest Bancshares Inc. Buys 132 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,923 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 11,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 33,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

NYSE OTIS opened at $85.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25 and a beta of 0.93. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $62.49 and a 52 week high of $87.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.81.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.35% and a negative return on equity of 28.04%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OTIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Otis Worldwide from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Otis Worldwide

In other news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total transaction of $61,055.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,929,372.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Further Reading

