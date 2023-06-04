Northwest Bancshares Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. lessened its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,350 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 433 shares during the quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Dell Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 258.1% during the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Antonetti Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on INTC shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Intel from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intel in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.17.

Intel Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $31.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.00. The company has a market cap of $130.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.04, a P/E/G ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 0.87. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $44.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.13 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

