Northwest Bancshares Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. decreased its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,320 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AFL. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Aflac by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 6,369 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Aflac by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Aflac by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 210,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Aflac during the first quarter worth $428,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Aflac by 7.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Aflac from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Aflac in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.22.

Aflac Stock Up 3.0 %

NYSE AFL opened at $66.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $40.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.94. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $52.07 and a 52 week high of $74.01.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.15. Aflac had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.24%.

Insider Transactions at Aflac

In other Aflac news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 13,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total value of $906,194.17. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,854,633.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Frederick John Crawford sold 59,053 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.43, for a total value of $4,040,996.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 321,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,991,143.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 13,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total value of $906,194.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,854,633.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 112,582 shares of company stock worth $7,647,192. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Aflac

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the following segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

