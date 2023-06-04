Northwest Bancshares Inc. Takes Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in International Paper by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in International Paper by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 120,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,165,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in International Paper by 2.5% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 12,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of International Paper from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Paper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.55.

International Paper Trading Up 4.1 %

International Paper stock opened at $30.38 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.04. International Paper has a 12 month low of $29.00 and a 12 month high of $48.00.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 6.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that International Paper will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is 51.25%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Mark S. Sutton sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total value of $2,939,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 143,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,944,940. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Mark S. Sutton sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total value of $2,939,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,944,940. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Joseph R. Saab sold 1,705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $60,271.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,069.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Profile

(Get Rating)

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.