Northwest Bancshares Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,666 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,549,542 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $12,263,927,000 after buying an additional 1,608,117 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,719,169 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $9,345,610,000 after purchasing an additional 492,464 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,568,746 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $5,374,317,000 after purchasing an additional 524,556 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,599,313 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,260,929,000 after purchasing an additional 476,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.2% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,844,528 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,129,056,000 after purchasing an additional 765,392 shares during the period. 70.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $115.62 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.47. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $101.47 and a 12-month high of $156.66. The firm has a market cap of $128.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.30%.

Several research firms recently commented on QCOM. Citigroup boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.96.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

