Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) Downgraded by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer lowered shares of Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NOVN. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novan in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Novan in a report on Friday, March 31st.

Novan Price Performance

Shares of NOVN opened at $1.13 on Thursday. Novan has a 1-year low of $0.79 and a 1-year high of $3.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.23 and a 200 day moving average of $1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 0.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Novan

Novan ( NASDAQ:NOVN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.22. Novan had a negative net margin of 128.61% and a negative return on equity of 700.28%. The company had revenue of $10.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Novan will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NOVN. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novan in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Novan by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 4,592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.68% of the company’s stock.

About Novan

Novan, Inc is a medical dermatology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutic products for skin diseases. It operates through the Commercial Operations and Research and Development segments. The Commercial Operations segment involves the promotion of treatments for medical dermatology conditions products.

