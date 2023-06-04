NYM Price Reaches $0.23 (NYM)

NYM (NYM) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 4th. One NYM token can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000838 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, NYM has traded 19.4% higher against the US dollar. NYM has a market cap of $74.26 million and $779,726.05 worth of NYM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NYM alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001404 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000034 BTC.

NYM Token Profile

NYM’s launch date was January 19th, 2022. NYM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 325,662,533 tokens. NYM’s official Twitter account is @nymproject. NYM’s official website is nymtech.net. The official message board for NYM is medium.com/nymtech.

Buying and Selling NYM

According to CryptoCompare, “NYM (NYM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. NYM has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 471,085,102.582388 in circulation. The last known price of NYM is 0.22335013 USD and is down -0.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 46 active market(s) with $737,825.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nymtech.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NYM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NYM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NYM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NYM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NYM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.