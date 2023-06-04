OFS Credit (OCCI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

OFS Credit (NASDAQ:OCCI – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data on Monday, June 5th.
OFS Credit (NASDAQ:OCCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 10th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.48 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect OFS Credit to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
OFS Credit Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of OFS Credit stock opened at $9.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.19. The company has a market cap of $80.51 million, a P/E ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 1.38. OFS Credit has a 1 year low of $7.82 and a 1 year high of $12.79.
OFS Credit Company Profile
OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.
