OFS Credit (OCCI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

OFS Credit (NASDAQ:OCCI – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data on Monday, June 5th.

OFS Credit (NASDAQ:OCCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 10th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.48 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect OFS Credit to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of OFS Credit stock opened at $9.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.19. The company has a market cap of $80.51 million, a P/E ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 1.38. OFS Credit has a 1 year low of $7.82 and a 1 year high of $12.79.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in OFS Credit by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 108,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 31,976 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in OFS Credit by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 51,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 10,023 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in OFS Credit by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 26,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in OFS Credit by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in OFS Credit by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 5,293 shares during the last quarter. 8.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

