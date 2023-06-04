Ossiam Buys 30,266 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Ossiam lifted its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 115.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,512 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 30,266 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Amgen were worth $14,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cooper Financial Group grew its position in shares of Amgen by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,807 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its position in shares of Amgen by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 2,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Amgen by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its position in shares of Amgen by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 1,647 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amgen Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of AMGN stock traded up $3.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $218.07. The stock had a trading volume of 3,687,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,318,911. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $236.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $249.80. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $211.71 and a 52-week high of $296.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.14. Amgen had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 248.47%. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $227.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.94.

Amgen Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

Featured Stories

