Ossiam Decreases Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Ossiam reduced its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 526 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $10,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 993.8% during the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 685.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of TXN traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $175.23. 4,788,025 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,928,443. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $144.46 and a fifty-two week high of $186.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $172.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.67. The company has a current ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 56.40%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 55.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TXN shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.57.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.