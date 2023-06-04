Ossiam Has $13.07 Million Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Ossiam raised its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 95.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,462 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,294 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in American Express were worth $13,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 5.3% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 0.4% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 27,029 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,054,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in American Express by 5.6% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,421 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in American Express by 207.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 946 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the first quarter worth about $397,000. 83.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AXP has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on American Express from $179.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Stephens dropped their price objective on American Express from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Redburn Partners lowered American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on American Express from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on American Express from $179.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.50.

American Express Price Performance

Shares of AXP stock traded up $5.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $168.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,820,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,806,112. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.73. The company has a market capitalization of $125.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.18. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $130.65 and a fifty-two week high of $182.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.66 by ($0.26). American Express had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.24%.

American Express declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 8th that authorizes the company to buyback 120,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the payment services company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total transaction of $952,181.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,493.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

