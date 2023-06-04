Ossiam Raises Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Ossiam grew its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 59.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 444,668 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 166,206 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $28,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KO. Altus Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 7,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 31,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 27,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Henrique Braun sold 16,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $1,085,308.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,196.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total value of $9,649,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,468,984.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 16,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $1,085,308.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,196.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 466,473 shares of company stock worth $29,648,159. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Coca-Cola Stock Up 1.9 %

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KO shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.80.

KO stock traded up $1.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.16. 15,259,845 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,304,732. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $54.01 and a 1 year high of $65.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.86. The stock has a market cap of $264.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 42.96%. The company had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 80.70%.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

